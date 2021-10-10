Another sunny and unseasonably warm day across the mid-state and the stretch of warm weather is expected to continue! It will stay quiet tonight with lows dropping into the mid and upper 60s for the start of our day tomorrow.
Our Monday afternoon be a slightly cooler with temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. We can expect some more clouds to mix in during the afternoon, and I cannot completely rule out a late day shower as well. Looks like most of our showers will hold off until after sunset but quickly clear out by Tuesday morning. Clouds and sunshine will mix of Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s. Mid 80s for our Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine for the day. Another small chance of a shower returns on Thursday and Friday, but much like earlier in the week, it's looking isolated. Temperatures stay in the mid 80s on Thursday but drop into the lower 80s by Friday.
We're still on track for a good shot of fall air by the weekend! A strong cold front will move through the area on Friday and Saturday and bring us showers and storms. Following the passing of that front temperatures will struggle to even get out of the 60s next weekend!
