Friday night 4WARN forecast

Expect a hot & increasingly humid weekend with thunderstorms making a return.

Today will be the hottest of the next 7 days. We'll start off dry with a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures climb to the upper 80s this afternoon. Clouds will increase throughout the day with a few stray showers creeping in from the south later today. However, today will stay mostly dry. 

Sunday starts off our wet and stormy pattern for the week.  It will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms moving in early in the day.  Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80°. 

Monday through Friday of next week will be similar to Sunday with a variably cloudy sky, hit or miss afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, and lots of humidity.  Count on lows in the 60s and highs in the low-to-mid 80s.  Although it's a pretty gloomy forecast, the good news is the chance of severe storms and widespread flooding is extremely low. 

