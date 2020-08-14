More scattered showers and thunderstorms developing by late morning, continuing into the afternoon. Highs remain in the upper 80s. 

4WARN Forecast: Stormy Friday

A few showers linger into early Saturday, with conditions improving from west to east during the afternoon.

Sunday, a cold front will pass through with isolated showers and thunderstorms. 

Behind that front, expect slightly cooler and less humid weather for the beginning and middle of next week. Highs will be in the mid to uppers 80s. Lows in the 60s. 

