4WARN Forecast: Stormy and steamy!

Another day where it'll be wet at times with showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Repeat performance tomorrow, scattered thunderstorms with highs in the 80s.
A few lingering showers and storms are likely Saturday. Highs again in the upper 80s.
A front moves through Sunday, expect only a few isolated showers, otherwise partly cloudy, high near 90.
Behind that front, slightly cooler and less humid air will move in for the first half of next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s Monday through Wednesday.
