After a round of severe weather this evening, our weather is finally beginning to quiet down again. Clouds will be stubborn through tonight as temperatures head to near 50 for tomorrow morning.
Expect clouds to clear out tomorrow and temperatures comfortably in the lower 70s. We'll start off warmer next week with temperatures in the lower to mid 80s on Monday and Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. Clouds take back over on Wednesday with a shower that can't be totally ruled out during the day, but most if not all of us will stay dry. Temperaturs on Wednesday will hold in the 80s.
Thursday looks cooler with temperatures in the mid 70s with a 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. I wouldn't rule out a thunderstorm on Thrusday as well. Temperatures continue to fall for our Friday with our high having a tough time breaking out of the 60s. We get a nice temperature bump back into the 70s on Saturday with sunshine returning.
(0) comments
