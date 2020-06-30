4WARN Weather Alert continues through Wednesday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for southern Kentucky until 7am Wednesday.
This evening, at least one additional round of showers and thunderstorms will move through from the west. Torrential downpours and frequent lightning will accompany most storms. Watch for localized flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. The strongest cells could contain brief strong gusty wind. By morning, temperatures will be around 70.
Wednesday will be variably cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will peak in the 80s for most as the very humid air lingers.
From Thursday through the 4th of July weekend, more typical summertime weather will return to the Mid State with less storm coverage, more sunshine, and higher temperatures. Through that period, temperatures will generally top off in the low 90s, with nighttime lows in the low 70s. Rain chance on most days will be 30%.
