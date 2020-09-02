4WARN Weather Alert in effect through tonight with the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms.
More rain and storms are expected through the end of the week. Brighter and drier just in time of the holiday weekend.
Tonight rain and thunderstorms expected mainly in northwest Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky, some could be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy rain resulting in localized flooding. Rain and storms will diminish late in the evening. Low in the mid 70s.
Thursday partly cloudy, hot and humid with a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs remain in the upper 80s.
Friday expect a few showers and thunderstorms early, then clearing in the afternoon, High in the mid 80s.
Drier weather will then take over for the upcoming holiday weekend. It'll feel much better with less humidity and more sunshine! Lows this weekend will be in the 60s, and highs in the 80s. Nice hint of fall.
Labor Day through Tuesday feature a chance of isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, most areas will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday will likely bring a few isolated storms too. It won't be as hot with highs in the lower 80s.
