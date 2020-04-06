Patchy fog and cool temperatures for the start of Monday. It'll be another warm day with highs in the low 80s. There's a small chance for a stray storm.
Shower and thunderstorms chances increase heading into Tuesday. Some of those storms could be strong. The heat will still be in full force for both Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures warm into the 80s.
Then comes the drop, don't put away the jackets just yet!
Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 60s with lows in the 40s.
Gradually warming back up this weekend. A little rain possible, temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
