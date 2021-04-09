A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for tonight & early Saturday for the possibility of a few strong-severe thunderstorms.
Unseasonably warm for the rest of the day for what's been the hottest day so far in 2021 with highs in the mid 80s. Through early evening an isolated shower or storm may develop, but most areas will remain dry. Any storms that do develop could become severe with damaging wind and/or hail.
Overnight, a two rounds of showers and thunderstorms are likely. Any of the storms could produce hail and/or high wind. The first will come across the Tennessee River around 9pm-10pm and weaken as it moves toward Nashville.
The second moves across the Tennessee River around 4am-5am.
The greatest severe weather potential will be south & west of Nashville. These scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into early Saturday, too.
The rain coverage diminishes greatly by mid morning on Saturday, with just isolated showers possible during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Saturday afternoon and evening, a strong-severe storm will be possible over eastern Middle Tennessee as a cold front moves through. Hail, high wind, and an isolated tornado will all be possible.
Drier and less humid weather's likely on Sunday. High in the mid 70s.
Monday will be warm with a high in the upper 70s under a partly cloudy sky.
Tuesday after a weak front passes the high will be in the low 70s.
Mainly dry and seasonable weather Wednesday through Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
