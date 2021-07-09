4WARN Weather Alert for Saturday for possible severe thunderstorms. Expect off and on rain and thunderstorms throughout the weekend.
Tonight showers will diminish, but a possible round of rain and storms is likely overnight. Low in the low 70s.
Saturday a few showers and storms possible especially in the afternoon and some strong to severe storm are possible Saturday night. Damaging wind will be the greatest threat. Highs remain close to 90°.
Sunday more rain and thunderstorms are expected. Some of those storms could be strong. High in the upper 80s.
Rain chances remain high going into next week, too. Monday and Tuesday will bring scattered showers and storms with temperatures hovering in the upper 80s.
Wednesday through Friday the chance of rain starts to lower and there should be more sun than rain. Highs will be from near 90 to the low 90s.
