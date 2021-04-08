Lisa Spencer details the storm threat in the coming days in the 4WARN Weather forecast.

4WARN Weather Alert is in effect today for the potential for a few strong storms east of I-65 this afternoon.

4WARN Weather Alert is also in effect for Friday night & early Saturday.

This afternoon, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will push through eastern Middle Tennessee with the greatest rain coverage along and near the Cumberland Plateau. A few storms could become severe east of I-65 this afternoon with quarter size hail and/or 60 mph wind gusts.

4WARN Forecast: Keep the Umbrella Handy

Highs will be in the mid 70s.

4WARN Forecast: Keep the Umbrella Handy

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the 50s.

4WARN Forecast: Keep the Umbrella Handy

Friday will turn hot with highs in the low 80s.  Late in the afternoon  into the evening, a few showers and storms will develop.  Any storms that form could become severe with hail and high wind. 

4WARN Forecast: Keep the Umbrella Handy

Even more rain and storms will move through Friday night into early Saturday.  A couple storms could become severe then, too.

By Saturday afternoon, the weather will improve dramatically. Expect some sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.

Pleasant conditions continuing into Sunday, through the middle of next week. Highs in the 70s Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Lows near 50.

Wednesday and Thursday a few more clouds with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.