We're staying hot across Middle Tennessee today.

The heat peaks today. Spotty showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday.

Tonight mostly cloudy, count on temperatures in the low 60s.

Spotty showers and storms develop Wednesday. It won't be quite as hot, with temperatures in the mid 80s.

Thursday partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. High will be in the upper 80s.

Another good rain chance develops on Friday, with more spotty showers and storms. A strong storm or two will be possible with damaging wind.

Following Friday's rain, the Memorial Day weekend will turn cooler and less humid. Highs will be in the upper 70s and 80s with lows in the 50s, so it'll still be very pleasant for outdoor fun.

Tuesday partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.