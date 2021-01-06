4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Thursday night and Friday morning.
Tonight, clouds will increase. Temperatures will drop to near freezing by morning.
Rain will gradually overspread the area from the south on Thursday. Rain will likely reach Nashville by late afternoon. Rain will gradually mix with and briefly turn to snow Thursday night. Most areas will remain above freezing, so in most areas roads will remain just wet. However, along the Cumberland Plateau, a few slick spots could develop by early Friday morning. A dusting to a 1/2" of snow will be possible east of Nashville, but be patchy in nature where it forms. 1" to 2" of snow is possible on the Cumberland Plateau by Friday morning.
Friday through the weekend will remain chilly. Another opportunity for some light snow arrives late Monday into Tuesday morning.
