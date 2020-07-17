Brutal heat and humidity will continue well into next week.
Tonight will remain very warm and very humid as the isolated showers we've had this afternoon dissipate quickly. By morning, temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
Sunday will be dry with little to no rain and extreme heat. Highs will be in the mid-upper 90s with the heat index between 102 and 110 degrees. Nashville should hit 98 degrees. Monday will be a near carbon copy.
On Tuesday, a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms returns during the afternoon. The rain chance increases to 40-50% Wednesday and Thursday before decreasing some on Friday into Saturday again. Through all of next week, lows will be in the 70s with highs in the 90s and the heat index in the lower 100s during the afternoon. Stay cool Middle Tennessee!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.