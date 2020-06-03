Partly cloudy with a a slim shot at a passing shower or thunderstorm today, otherwise hot again in the upper 80s and low 90s.
A stormy setup unfolds Thursday and Friday. One or two of those storms could be strong with gusty winds. We'll turn steamy again into the upper 80s to near 90. Lows each day will be close to 70°.
Rain should clear out for the weekend. Temperatures quickly rebound back into the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.
