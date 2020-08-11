Rain for some this morning but not for all. Early morning rain will wind down through sunrise.

4WARN Forecast: Steamy and stormy setup

Temperatures start off in the 70s before heating back into the 90s for daytime highs. More showers and thunderstorms erupt in the afternoon. One or two could be strong and produce gusty wind. 

The stormy pattern will hold for most of the week. Off and on showers/thunderstorms expected each day with hot temperatures in the 80s and 90s. Rainfall amounts will range from 1-2.5 inches across Middle Tennessee. 

