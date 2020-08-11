4WARN Forecast: Steamy and stormy setup

Rain for some this morning but not for all. Early morning rain will wind down through sunrise.
Temperatures start off in the 70s before heating back into the 90s for daytime highs. More showers and thunderstorms erupt in the afternoon. One or two could be strong and produce gusty wind.
The stormy pattern will hold for most of the week. Off and on showers/thunderstorms expected each day with hot temperatures in the 80s and 90s. Rainfall amounts will range from 1-2.5 inches across Middle Tennessee.
Good morning friends ☀️ Hot and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Your 4WARN Forecast on News4 Today! @WSMV pic.twitter.com/dHiiGQwqUh— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) August 11, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.