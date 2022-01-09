Heavy rain will fall across the Midstate today. Melanie Layden tells us about the cooler temperatures that will follow the rain in the 4WARN Weather forecast.

Heavy rain will fall steadily across the Midstate all morning and afternoon. Between this rain and the melting snow, flooding is possible in some areas. 

We start off Sunday on a wet but mild note. Expect rain showers to last all day. Rain will be heavy at times, but no severe weather is expected. Some creeks and rivers may experience minor flooding due to the melting snow and incoming rain. Temperatures gradually decrease throughout the day as a cold front pushes through the Midstate behind the rain. We start off in the 50s but eventually fall to the 20s for overnight lows. 

Monday and Tuesday will be sunny but cold. Highs only reach the upper 30s to low 40s both days with lows in the 20s. 

Wednesday and Thursday will bring a few clouds and slightly warmer air. Expect highs in the upper 40s on Wednesday and low-to-mid 50s on Thursday. Lows will be in the mid 30s. 

On Friday, temperatures will climb to the upper 50s with a small chance of a passing shower. However, rain chances increase Friday night into Saturday. Expect scattered showers throughout the day on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. 

 

