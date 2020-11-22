A cold front will move through Middle Tennessee today bringing in a line of showers and cooler air.
Rain will begin moving in during the morning hours, tracking west to east, and becoming more widespread during the afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but a brief thunderstorm or two is possible. Rain will exit out of the Cumberland Plateau by tonight.
Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight and stay cool for the start of the new week. Highs Monday afternoon will only reach the low 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will drop to the 30s again overnight.
Temperatures rebound back to the low 60s for the rest of the week. Tuesday will be nice with a mix of sun and clouds. On Wednesday, showers and some isolated thunderstorms return. It will be a big travel day ahead of Thanksgiving, but you can check the live 4WARN Real Time Radar on the free News4 app for your smartphone or tablet.
Rain clears out just in time for Thanksgiving. Thursday will be very seasonable with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s. Lows around 40°.
