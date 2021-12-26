A quiet Sunday is in store for Middle Tennessee.
Temperatures will be cooler than they were on Christmas, but still unseasonably warm for December.
We'll manage to get into the mid 60s today, but don't rule out an isolated shower or two for the next few days.
Tuesday night, we'll see a bigger push of rain move into the region followed by a brief break on Wednesday morning.
Showers and potentially thunderstorms will move back in Wednesday afternoon and evening.
The rain is expected to take a break on Thursday and Friday before returning on Saturday.
Right now, our New Year's Eve festivities should be dry but that could change as the forecast evolves through the week.
