The blazing hot weather we've had recently will remain through Thursday.
This evening, outside of an isolated shower or thunderstorm, it'll be very warm and muggy with temperatures only gradually falling through the 80s, into the low-mid 70s by morning.
Thursday will be a lot like Wednesday, but with a few more cooling showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Rain chance, 30%. High, 95.
Little change is expected in our rain chance from Friday through Monday. Temperatures will dial back a smidge though, topping off in the low 90s through that period.
Much higher chances for showers and thunderstorms will develop Tuesday into Wednesday of next week as what could be some tropical moisture moves up into Middle Tennessee from the Gulf Coast.
