Our nice stretch of weather continues today!
Patchy clouds with ample sunshine are expected from start to finish.
Highs will be a degree or two warmer than yesterday, topping out near 60° today.
A dry cold front will swing through later this afternoon.
However, no rain is expected but it will knock our highs back down to the lower 50s for Thursday.
We climb right back to the mid 60s on Friday, though.
Another cold front swings in on Saturday and this one could bring a few isolated showers, or even a few snowflakes during the evening.
Regardless of what happens, there will be plenty of dry time during the day.
Saturday will be cloudy but sunshine returns for Sunday.
Temperatures do drop back into the 40s this weekend.
However, an early preview of next week suggests we could make another run in the upper 50s/60s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.