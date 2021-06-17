4WARN Forecast: Staying nice today; slightly better rain chance this weekend

Another nice day is on tap for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.
We'll see more sunshine, a few clouds, and warmer highs near 90° today.
Similar conditions are expected again to wrap up the week on Friday.
This weekend, we're watching the potential for a tropical system along the Gulf Coast.
At the same time, we'll see a front drop in from the north next week.
Overall, Saturday and Sunday look mostly rain-free.
Latest forecasts have this tropical system working through the southeastern U.S. but south of Tennessee by Sunday. If this scenario plays out then Middle Tennessee will see minimal, if any, impacts from this system.
The front will be the rainmaker for our area Monday and Tuesday.
Rainfall amounts during this stretch range from 1-2" with potentially higher amounts in the southeastern portions of the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.