4WARN meteorologist Lisa Spencer forecasts another comfortable night tonight with lows in the lower 60s. But expect more sunshine and heat tomorrow as the temperature gets close to 90 degrees.

Another nice day is on tap for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. 

4WARN Forecast: Staying nice today; slightly better rain chance this weekend

We'll see more sunshine, a few clouds, and warmer highs near 90° today. 

Similar conditions are expected again to wrap up the week on Friday. 

This weekend, we're watching the potential for a tropical system along the Gulf Coast. 

At the same time, we'll see a front drop in from the north next week. 

Overall, Saturday and Sunday look mostly rain-free. 

Latest forecasts have this tropical system working through the southeastern U.S. but south of Tennessee by Sunday. If this scenario plays out then Middle Tennessee will see minimal, if any, impacts from this system. 

The front will be the rainmaker for our area Monday and Tuesday. 

Rainfall amounts during this stretch range from 1-2" with potentially higher amounts in the southeastern portions of the state.

