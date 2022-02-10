Thursday early morning 4WARN forecast

Another nice day is expected across Middle Tennessee.

We'll have more of a mix of sunshine and clouds today compared to previous days but still plenty of sunshine to go around.

Highs will be a touch cooler than Wednesday but still very nice with the region getting back to the mid 50s this afternoon.

high temps 21022

Warm 60s return to wrap up the week on Friday.

This weekend, a few isolated showers are possible on Saturday.

However, rain chances are low, and a washout is not expected.

We're dry on Sunday.  Overall, a much cooler weekend compared to this week.

Highs will fall back down to the upper 30s and low 40s both days.

Next week starts dry with our next decent chance at rain not appearing until the end of next week.

