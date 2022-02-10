Another nice day is expected across Middle Tennessee.
We'll have more of a mix of sunshine and clouds today compared to previous days but still plenty of sunshine to go around.
Highs will be a touch cooler than Wednesday but still very nice with the region getting back to the mid 50s this afternoon.
Warm 60s return to wrap up the week on Friday.
This weekend, a few isolated showers are possible on Saturday.
However, rain chances are low, and a washout is not expected.
We're dry on Sunday. Overall, a much cooler weekend compared to this week.
Highs will fall back down to the upper 30s and low 40s both days.
Next week starts dry with our next decent chance at rain not appearing until the end of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.