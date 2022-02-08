Another gorgeous day is in store for Middle Tennessee.
Ample sunshine and even warmer temperatures will be around this afternoon.
Most of the area gets into the 50s today, some even in the mid-50s.
The warming trend continues into Wednesday with near 60° temperatures expected.
Our second cold front of the week comes through Wednesday afternoon, but it will be a dry front, so no rain is expected.
Temperatures cool back to the 50s on Thursday, but we bounce right back to the 60s, even some mid 60s, on Friday.
Our third cold front of the week marches in on Saturday and it now appears that there could be some spotty showers with it. However, it doesn't look like enough rain to ruin the day.
This weekend will be cooler with highs falling back down into the 40s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.