4Warn Forecast: Staying hot this week

Staying dry today with loads of sun and hot temperatures near 90 degrees. Muggy night with lows in the 60s.
There's a slim shot at a passing shower or thunderstorm tomorrow, other hot again in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Expect scattered showers and a few thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday with the heat continuing into the upper 80s. Lows each day will be close to 70° and by the end of the week, it will start to feel sticky outside from more humidity building into Middle Tennessee.
Rain should clear out for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday look to be mostly sunny with a few showers on late Saturday. Temperatures will stay near 90°.
Monday partly cloudy in the upper 80s.
