4WARN Forecast: Staying hot and humid today

A mostly quiet summer day is on tap for Middle Tennessee today.
Rain chances are low but not zero with only a few isolated showers expected this afternoon.
Temperatures will likely be the hottest today compared to the remainder of the week due to increasing rain chances.
Highs reach into the mid to low 90's this afternoon.
Rain chances will creep up a bit the next few days but organized, widespread showers are not expected.
Due to increasing rain chances and more cloud cover, temperatures will drop a degree or two - still hot & steamy.
Isolated showers and storms are likely both days this weekend.
If you have outdoor plans, be ready for a quick hitting downpour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.