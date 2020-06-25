Hot and humid day across Middle Tennessee.
Rain chances remain low but not zero this afternoon thanks to a hint of drier air overhead.
Friday through Sunday look quite typical for June with isolated to scattered showers in the afternoon and highs near 90°.
Status quo weather continues into next week with more daily afternoon showers/storms and hot highs near 90°.
Of note - A huge plume of Saharan Dust will sneak into the southeastern US the next few days which should make for some colorful sunrises and sunsets.
Those with respiratory issues may notice some issues to the air quality.
