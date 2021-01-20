4WARN Forecast: Starting sunny before clouds move in tonight

Starting off the day with clear, sunny skies before clouds build in later in the day. Highs will be seasonable in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon.
Overnight, rain showers will develop along and sound of I-40, but should clear out by tomorrow morning.
Thursday will be cloudy with highs a little warmer in the mid 50s. Lows fall to the mid 30s.
Friday and Saturday will be cool, but pleasant with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Showers return late Sunday followed by potentially heavy rain that will linger into Monday. Highs will be in the low 50s on Monday but warm to 60° on Monday.
We dry out on Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky and highs around 50°.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.