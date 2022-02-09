Above average temperatures will continue through Friday.
This afternoon, count on sunshine with very mild weather. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Thursday will turn slightly cooler behind a weak front that slides by tonight. Sunrise temperatures will be near freezing. We'll have highs in the mid 50s.
Friday will turn windy and warmer. Clouds increasing during the afternoon will prevent temperatures from warming out of control. Temperatures will top off in the mid-upper 60s.
Colder air slides in this weekend. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a passing shower or flurry or two possible. Sunday will be brighter, but still very chilly.
Temperatures will then moderate again as we get into next week.
