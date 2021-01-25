The weather changes from spring-like tomorrow to winter on Wednesday.
Tonight rain and storms moving out, fog is developing in many areas, low in the mid 50s.
Tuesday will be mild, but dry. Lows will be around 50 with highs in the 60s.
Colder air moves in Tuesday night to set the stage for a brief period of light rain to mix with and change to light snow Wednesday afternoon. No accumulation is expected at this time. Low in the upper 30s, high in the mid 40s. Temperatures fall to the upper 20s by Thursday morning.
Thursday will be dry, but cold, high near 40.
Friday will be slightly milder and dry again, high near 50.
More rain moves in late Saturday lingering into at least the first part of Sunday. Highs both days will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.
