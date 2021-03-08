This week will feel like spring. With each day, temperatures will warm gradually. By Wednesday , count on mid 70s for highs in Nashville. Expect a few more clouds and more wind by then, too.
Nighttime lows will also increase this week. Tonight, temperatures will tumble into the 30s. However, by Friday morning, lows will be in the mid-upper 50s.
Friday through Sunday will bring our next chance for rain and thunderstorms. None on those days looks particularly rainy. There will be some rain in the area however each and every one of those days.
