Spring-like weather continues for much of this week. 

We'll stay dry, sunny, and warm for the next several days. 

4WARN Forecast: Spring-like weather continues for much of the week

In fact, even warmer temperatures build in this week with most days getting into the upper 60's and lowermost 70's. 

Dry weather prevails for much of the week before a chance for rain at the end of the week and weekend. 

Temperatures also look to turn a touch cooler next weekend. 

In the meantime, we'll enjoy the nice stretch of March weather. 

