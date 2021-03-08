4WARN Forecast: Spring-like weather continues for much of the week

Spring-like weather continues for much of this week.
We'll stay dry, sunny, and warm for the next several days.
In fact, even warmer temperatures build in this week with most days getting into the upper 60's and lowermost 70's.
Dry weather prevails for much of the week before a chance for rain at the end of the week and weekend.
Temperatures also look to turn a touch cooler next weekend.
In the meantime, we'll enjoy the nice stretch of March weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.