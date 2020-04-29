4WARN Weather Alert in effect -- a few strong-severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, capable of producing damaging wind gusts.
Scattered thunderstorms will continue to develop across Middle Tennessee this afternoon. A few may become strong-severe east of Nashville, producing damaging wind gusts. The threat for severe weather in Middle Tennessee will end at 4pm.
Isolated showers are likely tomorrow. It'll be cloudy early with some sunshine developing during the afternoon. It'll also be breezy and cooler, with highs in the low-mid 60s.
Friday will be pleasant, followed by a hotter weekend. More storms are likely late Sunday and then again on Tuesday.
