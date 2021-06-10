 

Showers and thunderstorms will redevelop this afternoon, carrying into this evening.  It'll remain mostly cloudy, with a little sunshine from time to time, and stay very humid.  Highs will be in the low 80s.

Showers and storms will diminish tonight.  Lows will be around 70.

Count on a little more sunshine on Friday, with spotty showers and storms developing again. 

The rain chance decreases significantly this weekend, but still, isolated showers and storms will be possible.

A weak cold front slides through Sunday afternoon/evening.  A stronger one will follow and pass by Monday night.  Behind that second front, much drier and somewhat cooler air will build in for the middle of next week.

 

