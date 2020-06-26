Status quo weather continues today and this weekend.
Temperatures remain hot near 90° with isolated afternoon storms expected Friday through Sunday.
By the middle of next week a new frontal system will slip into our area increasing our rain chances by Wednesday.
Saharan Dust will start to move in tonight and this weekend.
This will do little to our forecast but it will change the "look" to the skies for a few days.
Look for more vibrant sunrises and sunsets beginning tonight.
