Rain chances increase across Middle Tennessee today.
We're not expecting washout conditions but the occasional downpour or two will be around throughout the day.
A 4WARN Weather Alert is in place for Wednesday in anticipation of afternoon storms, which could be on the strong to severe side.
Gusty winds and heavy downpours are the two main threats with any storm tomorrow.
We catch a break from the rain on Thursday before scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms become possible for Friday and Saturday.
Some storms could be on the stronger side Saturday afternoon, tapering off through Sunday.
We will remain unseasonably warm in the 60s and low 70s through Saturday.
On Sunday, we'll finally cool back down to near-normal highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.
