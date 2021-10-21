It will be a much cloudier day across Middle Tennessee as we wait for our next cold front to move in, later today.
Showers will be very isolated and light initially, before becoming slightly more widespread later this afternoon. Generally, most of the area will see light rain and thunder but there is a small chance for an isolated strong/severe storm or two this afternoon.
Once this front passes, temperatures will quickly and briefly cool back down into the 60s for highs Friday.
A warm front will lift into the area Saturday which will force our highs right back into the upper 70s and low 80s.
Spotty showers will be possible Saturday night and early Sunday, but washout conditions are not expected - that's great news for the Titans/Chiefs game Sunday afternoon at Nissan Stadium.
It's possible Monday could be our washout day before rain chances diminish through the middle of next week.
Another system could bring us more rain by the end of next week.
