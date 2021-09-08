4WARN Forecast: Spotty showers today; sunnier rest of week

A few showers are in the forecast for Middle Tennessee today.
However, rain will be light and again spotty.
The weak front bringing the rain will move through the Midstate tonight and will reinforce the fall-feel to the air for the remainder of the week.
Highs today will hover in the mid 80's with a mix of sun and clouds.
Highs Thursday and Friday will settle back down to the mid to low 80's.
This weekend, sunshine sticks around and temperatures will get a little warmer and muggier.
Highs will start climbing back to near 90° Saturday and in the 90s on Sunday.
Looking ahead to next week, rain chances remain very low, and temperatures continue to hang in the low 90's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.