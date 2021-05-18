4WARN Forecast: Spotty showers today; summerlike heat builds in later this week

A few spotty, light showers will work through Middle Tennessee today.
It will not be a washout, nor will we have many thunderstorms to track.
Look for mostly cloudy skies through the day with cooler highs in the mid to upper 70's.
Sunshine works back in for the remainder of the week.
Temperatures also surge to the mid to upper 80's starting Wednesday.
Wednesday through at least Monday of next week we'll reach well into the 80's. Our first 90° days are possible Saturday, Sunday, or Monday.
Rain will be hard to come by during the extended forecast. In fact, after today, I don't foresee any decent chance for rain in our near-term future.
