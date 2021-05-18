A few spotty, light showers will work through Middle Tennessee today. 

4WARN Forecast: Spotty showers today; summerlike heat builds in later this week

It will not be a washout, nor will we have many thunderstorms to track. 

Look for mostly cloudy skies through the day with cooler highs in the mid to upper 70's. 

4WARN Forecast: Spotty showers today; summerlike heat builds in later this week

Sunshine works back in for the remainder of the week. 

Temperatures also surge to the mid to upper 80's starting Wednesday. 

Wednesday through at least Monday of next week we'll reach well into the 80's. Our first 90° days are possible Saturday, Sunday, or Monday. 

Rain will be hard to come by during the extended forecast. In fact, after today, I don't foresee any decent chance for rain in our near-term future.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.