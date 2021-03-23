4WARN Forecast: Spotty showers today; storms likely on Thursday

Rain returns to the area today, but a washout is not expected.
Widely isolated showers will move in as a front to our west inches closer to us.
We're not expecting blockbuster storms, but a few rumbles of thunder could make an appearance this afternoon.
We dry out briefly on Wednesday before a bigger swath of showers and storms on Thursday.
Thursday is the washout day this week and we'll be under a 4WARN Weather Alert as we track the wetter weather.
Rain will likely start early in the morning and continue right through the evening.
Scattered showers and a few strong/severe thunderstorms will be possible during the day. We'll need to remain weather aware as storms move through.
As always, a great tool for tracking the storms and staying up to date on the latest weather conditions is the free News4 app.
We're looking mostly dry this weekend but a few showers look to swing through Saturday night into early Sunday morning for areas south of I-40.
