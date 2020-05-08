Happy FRIDAY!
Scattered showers will accompany us today.
The good news is there are no strong or severe storms expected - just steady rain.
Showers will let up close to sunset tonight which will then give way to a sunny weekend.
A late winter cold snap is forecast for Saturday morning with many areas getting close to the freezing mark. Sensitive plants will need to be covered or brought in tonight. A Freeze Warning is en effect for several counties along and east of I-65 tonight.
Saturday and Sunday afternoon you can expect plenty of sunshine with a few clouds. Highs will be cool Saturday with temperatures near 60°. Sunday will be a bit warmer with 70's returning to the area.
Next week is trending dry right now.
A few spotty showers may roll through Tuesday but it doesn't appear to be a washout at all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.