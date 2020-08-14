Cloudy day across the Mid State.
We've already seen a few spotty showers this morning and more are expected this afternoon.
Isolated to scattered showers and storms will end our work week.
Moving on to the weekend - Lower rain chances are expected Saturday and even more so on Sunday.
If you have outdoor plans you'll be in good shape for the most part.
Temperatures this weekend remain warm and muggy with upper 80's and low 90's both days.
Next week starts dry with lower humidity values and highs in the 80's.
Showers begin to work back in by the middle of the week.
