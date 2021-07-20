It'll be a dry but not totally dry day in Middle Tennessee. 

An area of low pressure continues to swirl just south of the state and will aid in developing a few isolated showers today. 

4WARN Forecast: Spotty showers today; heat builds back in

Best rain chances will be in the southeastern portion of the state. 

However, I can't entirely rule out a shower or two elsewhere today. 

Even drier conditions are expected Wednesday. 

Rain chances begin creeping back on Thursday and especially on Friday. 

Rain remains in the forecast this weekend but more of the isolated variety. 

So, you'll have time to be outdoors. 

Temperatures climb back to the upper 80's along and north of I-40 today, areas south will hang in the upper 70's/low 80's. 

We'll hover near 90° for the rest of the weekend and through the upcoming weekend. 

