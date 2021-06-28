Plan on heat, humidity, & scattered showers and thunderstorms through the rest of the week.
Isolated spots of rain and storms will gradually diminish this evening. It'll stay warm and muggy with lows in the low 70s.
What's left of Tropical Storm Danny will move toward the Mid State on Tuesday from South Carolina, increasing the chance for pop-up showers and storms just a bit. Highs will be in the low 90s with the heat index in the mid-upper 90s by mid-late afternoon.
Wednesday will bring spotty storms, before the rain chance increases further Thursday into Friday as a cold front slides through the area.
Behind that front, the humidity will lower slightly and rain/storm coverage will drop considerably for the 4th of July holiday weekend.
