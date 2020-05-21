Isolated showers and a few storms are likely once again this afternoon. It won't be a washout, though.
The warmth builds in tomorrow with more showers during the day. Highs in the 80s.
This weekend including Memorial Day, lows will be in the 60s with highs in the mid 80s. Spotty showers and storms will continue.
Tuesday and Wednesday still warm in the 80s with a continued chance for showers and a few storms.
