A nice day ahead with a mix of clouds and sunshine, highs in the middle 80s. There's a chance for a handful of spotty showers. Most neighborhoods remain dry.
There's a minimal risk for showers right through the weekend. We'll also see a warming trend take off. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees by week's end.
Hot and hazy both Saturday/Sunday in the low 90s. Thunderstorm chances increase for the second half of the weekend.
More of the same is expected on Monday, with a chance for showers and storms arriving Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.