A few spotty showers are likely to roll through Middle Tennessee tonight.
This should all be out of the area by sunrise Monday.
The final week of 2020 starts dry Monday and Tuesday before rain chances begin to ramp up Wednesday night.
Widespread, soaking showers and storms are expected through much of the day Thursday.
A few showers will likely be around for the first few hours Friday before clearing out in the afternoon.
Right now, next weekend looks dry.
Temperature-wise this week, we'll hover in the upper 40's Monday and Tuesday.
Upper 50's and low 60's Wednesday and Thursday.
Then, back down to the 40's Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
