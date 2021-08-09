4WARN Forecast: Spotty showers and a lot of heat this week

Spotty showers will be around Middle Tennessee today but not everyone will see rain.
Temperatures will be the bigger story the next few days as Heat Indices creep back to the 100° mark.
We'll have a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low 90's.
Feels Like numbers could get as high as 100° this afternoon.
Afternoon temperatures will get a hotter as the week goes on.
We'll likely find ourselves hanging in the mid 90's by Wednesday.
Each day this week is advertising at least some rain, but no day looks like a total washout.
