I expect very little rain to begin our Friday but once we get into the afternoon, and especially Friday evening, more thunderstorms will move in.
Just like last night, storms will likely be loud and electric tonight.
In addition to that, gusty winds and very heavy rainfall should accompany any given storm.
Moving on to the weekend.
Saturday, an area of low pressure will develop over our region and will provide us with more rain and a chance for isolated severe storms.
The greatest potential for strong/severe storms will be Saturday afternoon with the threat diminishing shortly after sunset. Threats include: heavy rainfall, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes.
Sunday looks much better with sunshine returning to the area and highs in the mid 80's.
Next week, we'll catch a break from the rain but the heat sticks around.
Highs will still be warm in the mid to upper 80's.
