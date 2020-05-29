Beautiful weather's expected all weekend.
This evening, a few showers will pass through with a cold front. By 10pm, most if not all of the Mid State will be dry.
Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the 50s and lowermost 60s. During the afternoon, less humid air will filter in on a light northerly wind. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 under a partly cloudy sky.
Little change is expected Sunday. Monday will start cool, but the temperature will climb into the low 80s by 3pm.
Upper 80s are likely Tuesday, before 90s return Wednesday. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop on Thursday and Friday afternoons with oppressive humidity and highs close to 90.
